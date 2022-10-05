Keep Network (KEEP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $380,848.00

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $142.38 million and approximately $380,848.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep is an incentivized network for storing and encrypting private data on the public blockchain. The network is made of off-chain containers for private data known as keeps, while the KEEP work token enables it to be completely permissionless. Keep solves the main problem holding back blockchain adoption: that data on public blockchains are public. With Keep, developers can finally build fully decentralized apps. Visit Keep to learn more and stake, and tBTC to see its power in action.tBTC, a Bitcoin bridge on Ethereum, is the first application built on top of the Keep network. It is an open-source project supported by groups including Keep, Summa and the Cross-Chain Group. tBTC is a fully Bitcoin-backed ERC-20 token pegged to the price of Bitcoin. It facilitates Bitcoin holders acting on the Ethereum blockchain, accessing the DeFi ecosystem, and earning with their Bitcoin.KEEP is the network’s native work token with dividends and a slashing model. It provides the sybil resistance that allows the Keep network to be censorship resistant and permissionless.KEEP can be used to:Secure the Keep Network and tBTC via stakingRun the random beacon and ECDSA nodes on the networkRun tBTC, similar to running a full node. KEEP stakers can play an even larger role as tBTC signers by bonding ETH.Earn fees for providing work on the networkKEEP applications and tools include:Keep Random BeacontBTC -“

