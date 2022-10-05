Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

