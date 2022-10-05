Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,469,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,683,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,313,000 after buying an additional 49,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,008,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,181,000 after buying an additional 235,538 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.55.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

