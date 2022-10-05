Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Update

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Performance

Shares of JCIC stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. Jack Creek Investment has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Creek Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 580,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 140,480 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 2.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 135,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,296,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 355,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 106.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 294,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 151,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Jack Creek Investment Company Profile

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.