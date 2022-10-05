Short Interest in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Increases By 8.4%

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,400 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 387,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 169,593 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 1st quarter worth $5,407,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Kimball International Stock Up 2.1 %

Kimball International Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.72%.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

