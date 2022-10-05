Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Short Interest Up 8.5% in September

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KDNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.03.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. Analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

