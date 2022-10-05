Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 160.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $130.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.25 and a 200 day moving average of $133.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

