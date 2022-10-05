Citigroup Cuts Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $30.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

NYSE:HLF opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.