BTIG Research Lowers Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target to $5.00

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 145.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sharecare stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Sharecare has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $718.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sharecare will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter worth $57,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter worth $1,094,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sharecare by 24.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.