BTIG Research Lowers Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target to $5.00

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCRGet Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 145.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Sharecare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sharecare stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Sharecare has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $718.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sharecare will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter worth $57,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter worth $1,094,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sharecare by 24.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

See Also

