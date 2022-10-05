Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) PT Raised to $22.00 at BTIG Research

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 130.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $15.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

