HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Raised to $61.00 at Barclays

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 4.7 %

DINO opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $58.63.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 31.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 165,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

