Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $108.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $98.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.42 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 33.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at about $68,393,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at about $41,835,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at about $38,974,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at about $26,118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at about $25,445,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

