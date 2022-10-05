Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
EYEN stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.62.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.
