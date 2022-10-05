Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EYEN stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eyenovia by 22.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Eyenovia by 27.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

