Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on POSH. Wedbush lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Poshmark in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark Stock Performance

Shares of POSH opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of -0.67. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at $902,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poshmark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in Poshmark by 26.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 886,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Poshmark by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,887 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $39,549,000 after purchasing an additional 58,428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Poshmark by 565.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Poshmark by 21.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,464,800 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 258,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.