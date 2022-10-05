Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHC. Barclays dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of SHC opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.33. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

