Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

JHG stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

