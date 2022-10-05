Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHD. Bank of America started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

NYSE:CHD opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.58.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

