Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORKLY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Orkla ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.
Orkla ASA Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
About Orkla ASA
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orkla ASA (ORKLY)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.