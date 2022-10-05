CLSA Initiates Coverage on IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF)

Research analysts at CLSA began coverage on shares of IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IDP Education Stock Performance

IDPUF stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. IDP Education has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

About IDP Education

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, and shared services.

