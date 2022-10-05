PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.78

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.78 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth $310,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth $281,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

