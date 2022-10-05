Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading 12.1% Higher

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.92. 15,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 877,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRGV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Energy Vault Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50.

Insider Activity

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Piconi bought 18,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,698.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,318,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $78,487.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,672,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,953.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Piconi bought 18,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,698.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,318,342 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,478.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $59,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

