Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.67 and last traded at $41.67. Approximately 5,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 444,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

Arvinas Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.30). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $12,133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,691 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth $18,193,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 83.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 491,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,067,000 after acquiring an additional 222,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,917,000 after acquiring an additional 167,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

