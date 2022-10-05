Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 41,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,561,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,057.88% and a negative return on equity of 140.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Washington University purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

