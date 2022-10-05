Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 41,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,561,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,057.88% and a negative return on equity of 140.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Washington University purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.