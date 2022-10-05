Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading Up 9%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) shares were up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 7,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 320,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Ryerson Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 95.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 4.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

