Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Shares Up 20%

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Rating) traded up 20% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 112,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 95,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Adamera Minerals Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.35 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

