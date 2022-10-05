K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Stock Price Down 18.8%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating) traded down 18.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 304,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 102,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

K9 Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

K9 Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K9 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K9 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.