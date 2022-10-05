Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Trading Down 3.5%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.24. 19,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,143,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $58,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,246,523 shares in the company, valued at $19,769,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $58,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,246,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,769,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $33,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,304 shares of company stock worth $750,790 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.1% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 10.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 11.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

