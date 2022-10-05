Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Trading Down 4.5%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.66 and last traded at $98.66. Approximately 4,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 449,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 550.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

