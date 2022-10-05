Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Down 4.8%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.62 and last traded at $32.70. 9,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 872,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $3,387,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,859,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $3,387,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,859,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,000 shares of company stock worth $9,444,540 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 2,154.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,496,000 after purchasing an additional 287,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 138.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

