Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 45,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,598,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Fastly Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Institutional Trading of Fastly

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $61,097.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $223,264.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $61,097.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,622 shares of company stock worth $858,196 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 32.7% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $438,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Lane Generational LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 124,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 8.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

