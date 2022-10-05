StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 38,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 316,609 shares.The stock last traded at $25.61 and had previously closed at $24.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in StepStone Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after acquiring an additional 460,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,461,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,071,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,983,000 after acquiring an additional 211,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,573,000 after acquiring an additional 189,267 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in StepStone Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 939,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.