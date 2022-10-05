Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 3%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.58. 3,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,227,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Weibo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Weibo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Weibo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

