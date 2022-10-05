Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 3%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.58. 3,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,227,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.
WB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Weibo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Weibo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
