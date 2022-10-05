Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PRGet Rating) were up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 162,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,449,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

