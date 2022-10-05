Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.93

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 167912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Nielsen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nielsen

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 724.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.