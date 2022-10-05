Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Down 3.1%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $13.97. 1,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 513,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $602.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

