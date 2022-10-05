Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. 14,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,326,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.10). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 1,310.60%. The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 million. Analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,364,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 72,103 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 609,846 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 705,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

