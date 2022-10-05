IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading Down 11.4%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.44 and last traded at C$3.50. 144,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 134,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

IsoEnergy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 28.83 and a quick ratio of 28.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.76. The stock has a market cap of C$424.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

