The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.00

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 68.90 ($0.83), with a volume of 119230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.20 ($0.82).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

The Rank Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.68. The firm has a market cap of £326.78 million and a P/E ratio of 620.00.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.