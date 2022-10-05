Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.40

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.40 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 65.60 ($0.79), with a volume of 86933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.20 ($0.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.36 million and a PE ratio of -371.67.

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid wood for use in windows, doors, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

