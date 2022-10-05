IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) were down 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 3,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 575,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,208.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,684.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $622,107 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

