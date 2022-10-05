Pendal Group Ltd Buys 3,574 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,551,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Waste Management by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:WM opened at $168.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.59.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

