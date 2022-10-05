Pendal Group Ltd Sells 107,126 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,126 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $16,895,000. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $95.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $89.18 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.83.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

