Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Equinix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Equinix by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.50.

Equinix Trading Up 1.5 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix stock opened at $587.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $653.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $674.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $558.63 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

