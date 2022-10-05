Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,359 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,479,000 after acquiring an additional 857,690 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.46%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

