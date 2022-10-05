Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 13,205 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $134.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.78.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

