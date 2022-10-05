Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Afya were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Softbank Group Corp raised its stake in shares of Afya by 1,391.8% in the 4th quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,208 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Afya by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 556,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 414,822 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Afya by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

