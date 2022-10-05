Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $12,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMX. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $3,637,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

