Pendal Group Ltd Grows Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 600.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 200,747 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:BNS opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

