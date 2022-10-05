Pendal Group Ltd Sells 4,240 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.6 %

UNP stock opened at $205.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.97. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.73 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.