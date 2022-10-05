The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 95.3% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 10.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 87.5% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 162,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average of $152.63. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

